Warmer weather brings the threat of a rare virus

Summer is nearly here, and it's bringing fears of a rare tick-born virus called Powassan.

The Powassan virus has existed for ages, but now that the deer tick carries it, it's very dangerous for humans.

Common symptoms include confusion, muscle aches, possible hospitalization, and more.

The worst part is that there's no known treatment.

So far, no cases have been reported in the Ohio Valley, but officials are still advising locals to use caution.

Medical Director for Wheeling Hospital Dr. Shawn Stern said, "I think it's something that our community needs to know about, not something to be afraid of, but more of a preventative aspect, and certainly tick bites with Lyme being this far is also of concerns to the community."

Dr. Stern also advises locals to try and avoid areas that are wooded or have high grass.

Since that's hard to do in warmer weather though, some simple steps to take include wearing bug repellant with Deet, washing your clothes after being outside, and always checking for ticks.