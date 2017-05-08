Local Woman Named State Nutrition Association Manager of the Year

Cameron High School's Karen Warsinsky has been named the 2017 West Virginia School Nutrition Association Manager of the Year.

Her co-workers say while her duty may be to keep everyone in line, she makes sure the cafeteria is a fun place to be.

Her long time co-worker Jodi Dotson tells 7News why she chose to nominate Karen for this honor.

"She does a wonderful job and she has a lot of responsibilities to make sure all the ordering is correct and children that have allergies and certain issues have their correct diet. I just thought it was an honor to recognize her," said Dotson.

Warshinsky has worked for Marshall County Schools for 13 years and Dotson says it's about time that she was honored.