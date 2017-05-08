Remembering Heroes: Staff Sgt. Ryan Hammond

Inside of a family there are many things you have to go through together, but for the Hammond's having to see their sons name on a tombstone exceeds all the rest.

When you step into the Hammond household, your eyes are immediately drawn to one part of the wall. It's their way to remember their only son, fun-loving, adventerous Ryan. The night they lost him, is one they'll never forget.

"It was a Thursday night, the Steelers were playing that night. I went up to bed, Dave stayed down and finished watching the Steelers," said Ryan's mother Cathy. "He said my cell phone was ringing, and it was Holly so he brought it up to me and he answered it...and said, Ryan's plane just crashed."

Ryan Hammond was a thrill seeker that took spontaneous trips with his buds, hiked the Grand Canyon...twice, and experienced the happiest day of his life when he married his wife Holly. From a young age there was one love he always felt drawn to since a neighbor told him about it when he was just 12...The Air Force.

"They talked a lot about the things you could do when you were in the Air Force," Ryan's father Dave told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro. "It was very exciting, some of the jobs and how they get to travel, and I think that's where it stemmed from."

So once he graduated from John Marshal High School Ryan joined the Air Force in September of 2007 where he became a Staff Sergeant in about 5 years when it normally takes around 7 or 8. Once Cathy and Dave realized their son was planning to choose this path in the military though, their reactions were quite opposite.

"Well, I felt proud. Proud and honored that he wanted to do that," said Cathy.

"I wasn't a real big military person just because we're in so many different conflicts," Dave said about his son joining the Air Force. "I wanted him to have a job he was relatively safe at."

Ryan spent eight years in the Air Force where he became a Loadmaster. He had never been deployed, but then 27 days into his first tour of duty in Afghanistan, tragedy struck.

"He told us when he went over that he'd be in areas that were going to be kind of shaky, possible enemy," Dave said. "I was very worried about where he was going to be and I had a terrible feeling about it."

That terrible feeling became reality once Ryan's family realized this was the last photo they would ever have of him, one of Ryan and his wife Holly before he was deployed. On Friday, October 2nd, 2015 Ryan was aboard a U.S. C-130J plane that crashed while taking off from Jalalabad International Airport killing 11.

"I just didn't know, I just kept thinking, 'What was he thinking?' As the plane was going down, what was he thinking," Cathy said. I still think about that, what was he thinking. I just didn't know what to think."

"Yeah, I went into basic mental shock, I couldn't think," said Dave.

"We just really couldn't believe, we kept asking Holly, 'Are you sure,'" Cathy told reporter Conigliaro.

"It was my greatest fear," Dave said.

Although Ryan is buried at the Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C., Cathy and Dave are still reminded of him every single day. Whether it's at the John Marshall Baseball field or in his old bedroom, the memories will never fade.

The Hammond's tell me with memorial day and the year and a half mark approaching, this time of year is very difficult. But the love and support they receive from their community helps them get through.