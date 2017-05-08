Bellaire Police Asking for Help to Find Murder Suspect

Bellaire Police are still asking for the public's help to find the killer of Brad McGarry.

Police said Brad McGrary, 45, was found dead Sunday evening on his basement floor.

Chief Mike Kovalyk stated, "It was a gunshot wound to the head and we found him in the basement of the residence near the laundry, washer and dryer area. A garage-type car was in the car, also."

Rumors are swirling that this was a hate crime and police are looking for a blue truck with West Virginia plates.

Chief Kovalyk said, "We don't know where that came from, but at this point there is no truth to that, at all."

Ohio BCI, Bellaire Police, and the Belmont County Sheriff's Deputies were on the scene until 3 a.m. Monday.

The Coroner's Office transported the body to Licking County for Autopsy. Chief Mike Kovalyk said they're exhausting all possible resources to solving this case.

"This was a senseless killing. Again it's in a neighborhood that just five years ago we had a 92-year-old lady murdered, just two to three streets over. Again, Usually this is a calm neighborhood and people looking out for each other," Chief Kovalyk said.

Anyone who saw anything, either a person or a vehicle, is strongly urged to call Bellaire Police at (740) 676-3322. You can also call our anonymous Lauttamus Security Crimefighters Tip Line at 1-800-223-0312.