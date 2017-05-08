Rich Donnelly Speaks at Banquet

Steubenville High School hosted a banquet that had one special keynote speaker. Rich Donnelly made an appearance at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet. They even hosted students from around the region.

Donnelly is best known for being a coach for several major league baseball teams including being on the staff for team USA in this year's World Baseball Classic. Now retired, he goes around and talks to those who are following the Christian faith.

Donnelly told 7News, "I just want to tell them, yeah they're superstars and they drive big cars, but they're human beings just like you. And you don't have to be a great athlete to be a Christian."

Donnelly is a Steubenville native who graduated from Steubenville Catholic Central High School.