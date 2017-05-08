Budget Talks Happening in Weirton

Budget considerations also on the minds of Weirton City Council.

While the City of Weirton has several new manufacturing plants getting up to speed -- city council members remain concerned about tax and fee revenue that comes into the city.

City Manager Travis Blosser said while Weirton has solid city finances, the state budget negotiations hardly put out the "welcome mat" to attract new businesses.

Blosser stated, "We want to see more growth and development, but with that growth and development, we have to encourage having a state that can actually keep its finances in order. And so, it's never a good picture when the news stories, whether it be paper or from TV, those stories are talking about a state that can't manage its finances."

According to Blosser, Weirton receives somewhere around five to six percent of its budget directly from the state.