Thomas Auto Center Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Thomas Auto Center is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The owners of this Belmont County business are the 4th generation to own the dealership. They know that many businesses do not last this long, but they attribute their continued success to one thing.

"A great teacher as far as our father and his father and his father. It comes down to great morals and treating people the way you want to be treated. Always do a job before you give it to some one else. That's just the way we have always been taught," said Robert Thomas, who is Vice President of Thomas Auto Centers.

They have events planned all week long for their customers including a car show on Saturday.