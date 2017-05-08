Edwards Gets Win In Coaching Finale

The end of an era with a final ‘W’ in the win column. Wheeling Jesuit seniors Chris Brake drove a top of the seventh RBI single and Dillon Sunnafrank kept West Liberty off the scoreboard for the 3-2 season finale win and sent long-time Cardinals head coach Terry Edwards out with one last win.

Tied at 2-2, Brake lined a single through the right side of the infield to bring home senior Carter Sancomb with the go ahead run. After two outs in the home seventh, Sunnafrank hit a batter and allowed two singles to load the bases. The veteran pitcher, though, enticed a liner to right field gloved knee-level by Zach Blumling to end the contest and 3-2 WJU (7-35/6-24 Mountain East Conference North Division).

West Liberty (29-19/21-11 MEC North) scored nine runs in the first four innings of the opener and clinched the North Division’s regular season runner-up spot.

Sunnafrank led the WJU hitters with a double and two singles, one run and a stolen base in the twin bill. He logged the complete-game game two win where he allowed seven hits, two earned runs and fanned eight Hilltopper hitters.

Sancomb and Adam Dennison added two singles apiece, while Logan Schickler lined a two-run double. Jagger Bruck, Brake, Drake May, RJ Harris and TJ Jacob added hits.

Game 1

West Liberty put the first runs on the scoreboard in the home first. Coby Eckstein lined a two-run single up the middle. Ethan Estes doubled home three runners in the second for a 5-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Harris led off by being hit by a pitch for the Cardinals. Dennison singled and Bobby Truelove walked. Harris would score on a Hilltoppers error, before Jacob brought home Dennison on a single to pull within 5-2.

West Liberty answered with four more scores in the fourth frame and held WJU scoreless for the 9-2 final.

Game 2

The Cardinals took their turn for the opening runs. In the top of the first, May led off with a single to centerfield and Brake sacrificed him to second. Following a Sunnafrank double, Schickler drove home both runners on his two-bagger to center field for a 2-0 advantage.

In the home third, Mike Adams lined a solid single up the middle to tie the game for West Liberty, 2-2.

After three scoreless innings, WJU made its final at bat count. Sancomb led off with a single through the left side and Blumling sacrificed him to second. With two outs, Brake connected on a single through West Liberty’s right side for the go ahead score, 3-2.