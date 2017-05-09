Route 9 OPEN Following Tanker Accident

UPDATE 8 A.M.

Route 9 is now open according to OSHP.

UPDATE 6:30 A.M



State Route 9 South near mile marker 11 remains closed. That's after a tanker truck carrying fracking sand rolled into home just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.



OSHP and ODOT have been on scene all morning. Luckily there are no injuries to report but the house that the truck hit has heavy damage.

Right now there is no confirmed cause but officials on scene tell 7News speed may have been a contributing factor.

According to a Ohio State Highway Patrol, a portion of Route 9 closed after a tanker overturned.

Not many details were available as of 4:00 a.m. but we do know this happened around 1:41 a.m.

Crews are on scene.

