Police Investigate Homicide After Shooting on Wheeling Island

UPDATE 6:10 A.M.

According to Wheeling Police PIO officer Philip Stahl, this is now a homicide investigation the victim died at a local hospital around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

A press conference is expected later this morning.

Stay with 7News for further details as they are released.

UPDATE 5 A.M. Release from Wheeling Police

The Wheeling Police Department responded the area of 7 S. Penn Street around 1:40 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2017 for a man who had been shot multiple times on the sidewalk.

The victim, a 41-year-old male was taken to Ohio Valley Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

Wheeling Police Officers patrolling the area heard the gunshots, and responded within minutes. Officers were briefed by the victim, who stated that an unknown male approached him in a vehicle from the intersection of S. Penn Street and Virginia Street. The shooter then got out of their vehicle, approaching the victim and shot him multiple times. According to the victim, the shooter then got back into their car and fled north on S. Penn Street onto Zane Street.

As of 5 a.m., there are no suspects, however, it is believed the shooter is a male, who fled in a dark colored, possibly blue sedan.

Further updates will be provided by the Wheeling Police Department as the case develops.

UPDATE 4:30 A.M.

According to Wheeling Police, the victim is a male.

He was taken to OVMC with multiple gun shot wounds and is undergoing surgery.



Wheeling Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on Wheeling Island.

According to police this happened on on South Penn Street around 2:00 a.m.



The condition of the person shot is unknown at this time but we do know they were transported to the hospital.



No arrests have been made.