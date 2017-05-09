Smoking Ban Expansion to be Decided at Meeting

A decision may be made on Tuesday on whether to expand the smoking ban in Ohio County.

Ohio County's Clean Air Act bans smoking in bars, restaurants, building entryways, and government properties.

The places currently exempt are casinos and video lottery rooms.

That could all change during the Ohio County Health Department's meeting on Tuesday.

Club owners have said they spent a lot of money creating ventilated video lottery rooms.

Health officials said they've made it clear from the beginning they were always moving toward a total smoking ban.

The meeting is expected to start at noon.