The suspect in the shots fired incident on New Years Eve in East Wheeling is heading to the state penitentiary after appearing in Ohio County Court.

Jerome Thomas Saunders pleaded guilty to felony unlawful assault in front of Judge Mazzone Monday.

Because of a recidivist charge, more time was added to the front end of his sentence.

Saunders will serve no less than two but no more than five years in the West Virginia State Penitentiary.