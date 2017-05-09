Community Impact Coalition Holds 'Reverse an Overdose' Training

The Community Impact Coalition will continue to their efforts in helping people suffering from drug addiction on Tuesday.

The group will be hosting a presentation called "Reverse an Overdose Training" in Wheeling.

According to Senior Project Coordinator Martha Polinksy, the training is a part of the Community Impact Coalition's plan to bring reverse overdose training to the community and to make organizations aware that their employers may be trained and can have Naloxone on hand in case of an emergency.

Over 30 people will get their certification to use Naloxone, the medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, thanks to the works of the Impact Coalition and the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department.

The presentation will be at West Virginia Northern Community College's B&O Building Auditorium at 1 p.m.