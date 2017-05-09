Steubenville man sentenced for assaulting a child

A Steubenville man will spend eight years in prison for felonious assault of a child.

Back in April 2015, Daniel Saunders was arrested for injuring a one-year-old boy by dropping him down the stairs.

The child suffered a skull fracture and several broken bones from the abuse.

Since that day, he has been in and out of the hospital.

Today in court, Child Abuse Physician Jennifer Woolford skyped in to testify and the victim's paternal grandmother Susan Klan read a victim impact statement.

In the end, Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Michelle Miller sentenced Saunders to 8 years in jail, 5 years of mandatory probation, and absolutely no contact with the victim or his family.

The victim's family is overjoyed at the outcome.

"We're feeling better than what we have felt in the last two years. We've been waiting for this. It's long, long overdue," Klan said.

The victim's mother, 36-year-old Amanda Rogers, was also in court today.

She pleaded guilty to endangering her child. Her sentencing is Monday, June 12th.