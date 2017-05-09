New seminar supports a drug free community

If you or a loved one has ever struggled with drug addiction--Never Alone West Virginia is for you.

Never Alone is a nonprofit, faith based organization that supports a drug free community.

Each week, the organization offers support groups for those that are addicted, for family members who need to regain hope, and for those who want to make a difference.

Founder Patti Barnabei says she's tired of seeing the drug epidemic destroy lives, which is why she started the group.

"With our support groups, we want to help mend hearts because so many families are being destroyed in regards to addiction. A lot of times people feel they are so alone, so we want to bring awareness and education to the community," Barnabei said.



One way the group will educate the public is through their Caring Community Seminar.

This seminar will be held tomorrow night from 7 to 9 at Weirton medical center.

The event is free to the public and will feature multiple speakers and a round table discussion.

The seminar also offers CEU credits for medical professionals.