Belmont County Man Is Badly Shaken After Tanker Truck Crashes Into His Home While He's On The Couch

Doris McGarry says her 61-year-old brother Bobby lives in the house on State Route 9, but he was too shaken to talk.

She says he was on the couch when the tanker truck carrying sand for the fracking industry crashed in at 2 a.m.

"He should be at the doctor's right now, but he won't go," said McGarry about her brother, "He's shy, and you can't talk him into anything. And my sister is trying to take care of him and she just had surgery. So it's not good."

She says his house is totaled.

"The frame's knocked out. It's damaged really bad," she noted. "The floor's hooving in the kitchen to the living room. Glass is all over the place. I'm afraid to even walk in there to get his clothes."

The family says the house has been hit many times over the years.

"Those semis go too fast," she said. "They fly up and down this road. They go too fast."

"Too fast, entirely too fast," added her husband, Jim McGarry. "We've asked the state to put guard rails up before to protect these houses, but they won't do it."

They say they'll help Bobby, who has physical issues, to move in with a relative.