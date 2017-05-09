Naloxone Training Held at WVNCC

With West Virginia having one of the highest overdose rates in the country, it's important to know how to respond in an overdose situation.

7news reporter Falicia Woody went to W-V-N-C-C where there was a training for those who were interested in learning how to administer naloxone or as most people know its brand name Narcan, the reversal drug typically used for overdoses, and she got certified to do so too.

Wayland Harris, the Ohio Co. Health Threat preparedness director, said "West Virginia has a large problem with overdoses, not just in our area but statewide, one of the highest rates in the country at this time."

Overdosing depresses the respiratory and central nervous systems, which can affect your breathing. Naloxone pushed the drug molecules out of its position, reversing the affects and allows the person to breathe. Claudia Raymer, the Chair of Community impact coalition, said "So whether it's from heroin or whether it's from prescription opiates, it will reverse an overdose for someone who's really on the brink of dying." Harris said, "It's becoming more and more important that it's available with the increase of drug activity in the area."

On Tuesday, the Community Impact Coalition held a "reverse an overdose" training today at West Virginia Northern Community College. There were about 30 attendees who all became certified once training was complete. The training focused on how to use nasal naloxone and how employers can obtain it.

Raymer said, "We're really focusing on organizations that might have access to people who are struggling with addiction. So we'll be able to have different organizations that will have it so if it happens on the premises they can assess with overdose reversal."

There are three kinds of nasal Narcan, and all first responders use them in case of emergency. Now that the drug is becoming more readily available, they say this is much safer way to recovery than relapsing, and it's easy to use. Harris said, "Using the narcan is very very easy. It's given through the nose, and it's very easy to learn, very easy to use."

Training sessions are now becoming more frequent, and all trainings sessions they put on are free for the general public. They say that sometimes it can be up to us if someone's life is in danger.

Raymer said, "So regardless of what they're dying from, it's our responsibility. We want a safe, healthy community, and the way we do that is we help people get to recovery, and the way we get to recovery is if they're overdosing, we try to reverse the overdose if we can. We have the medication available, and we should use it."

If you want to learn more about how to be trained with naloxone or if your organization would like to be trained and have a supply of it, contact the Community Impact Coalition or your county's Department of Health.