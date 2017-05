John Anthony Thomas has been found guilty of 2 counts of kidnapping one count of felonious assault.

The jury deliberated for 3 and a half hours before coming to the verdict.

Thomas was on trial for trying to drown his wife in the bathtub.

His attorney said Thomas was merely concerned because his wife had taken medicine and was too groggy to wake up and go to work.

Sentencing will be held on May 31st.