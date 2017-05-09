Augusta Levy Executive Director Speaks at Rotary Club

After receiving the 2017 Leader Worth Following Award, the Executive Director of Augusta Levy Learning Center is addressing the Wheeling Rotary Club.

Kathy Shapell's talk Tuesday focused on leadership and how she incorporates it at Augusta Levy with her employees.

Shapell said one of the best ways to demonstrate leadership is through collaboration, "I think to be yourself and believe in yourself and anybody can be a leader. People often say that there are born leaders, but I don't believe that. I think that leaders are fostered through development and so anybody has potential to lead."

The Augusta Levy Learning Center is West Virginia's premiere autism treatment center. They've been operating in the Ohio Valley since 2005 and continue to change the lives of children with autism and their families.