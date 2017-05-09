Neighbor Scared after Wheeling Man Killed

In Wheeling, we bring you continuing coverage on a fatal shooting around 1:40 a.m. on South Penn Street. The victim, 41-year-old Ahmid Salem Hinton, was killed after being shot multiple times.

Tuesday night 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro spoke with a neighbor who says she was shocked to hear a man was killed just steps from where she lives.

"It's very scary," said concerned neighbor Linda Yost. "You don't know if it's going to come through your house or your window, but if they drive by and start shooting anybody can get hit."

The officers who responded to the scene were there in minutes after hearing eight to ten gun shots while on Patrol near South Penn Street. When they arrived Hinton was able to talk to them. He said the suspect got back into his car after shooting him and drove north on South Penn Street toward Zane Street . An ambulance took him to OVMC where he later died.

"An unknown male approached him, in a vehicle from the intersection of S. Penn and Virginia Street, got out of the vehicle, approached the sidewalk and shot him multiple times," said WPD Public Information Officer Philip Stahl.

Whg Police are investigating an overnight shooting on S. Penn Street in Whg Island. I have the latest details for @WTRF7News at 6. pic.twitter.com/1OOFZe1TE3 — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) May 9, 2017

Yost lives close by where the shooting occured and tells me for her and her husband it was extremely frightening, and they couldn't get back to sleep.

"I just remember being woken up around 1:15/1:30 with, I'm pretty sure, it was gunshots. I ran to a window, I seen people running, too dark to identify," Yost told Conigliaro. "We knew someone was shot, we didn't know how bad, I didn't think he was that bad but evidently he passed away."

The police department does not believe the public has anything to be concerned about because they speculate this victim was targeted.

"I don't think we just have people running around with nothing better to do at 1:40 at night than pick an innocent suspect/subject and shoot them," WPD Sgt. Gregg McKenzie told 7News. "So, I think these were all targeted individuals."

This was the first gun related homicide in Wheeling since October of 2015. I spoke with other neighbors, but they declined to go on camera because of fear and concern.

A small vigil has popped up where Hinton was shot, and his friends tell me "he was a great man." All are welcome to visit the vigil if they'd like.

A vigil has appeared for Ahmid Hinton where he was shot. Friends tell me, "He was a great man. There's nobody else like him." @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/DDbq9cSxZf — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) May 10, 2017

We'll continue to follow this story as it progresses.