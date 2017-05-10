Arrest Made in Bellaire Murder Case

According to Bellaire Police, David Carl Kinney, 30, was arrested late Tuesday night for the Sunday murder of Bellaire resident Brad McGarry.

Kinney was taken to Belmont County Jail for charges of murder, a first degree felony.

According to Police, Kinney actually reported finding McGarry shot to death in his Wagner Avenue home.

Chief Mike Kovalyk says the case is still being investigated by Bellaire Police, the Belmont County Sheriff's Department, Detective Division and BCI Crime Scene Investigative Unit.

Kinney is in Belmont County Jail on a murder charge and being held without bond.

