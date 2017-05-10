Police Continue Search for Possible Murder Weapon

UPDATE 11:06 a.m.:

Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry has confirmed that police are currently searching for the murder weapon used in a recent Bellaire murder.

According to Fry, authorities are searching near Route 7 and the I-470 on-ramps for the gun that was believed to be used to shoot and kill Brad McGarry on Sunday.

Police arrested suspect David Carl Kinney late Tuesday evening.

According to Police, Kinney actually reported finding McGarry shot to death in his Wagner Avenue home.

ORIGINAL:

According to Bellaire Police, David Carl Kinney, 30, was arrested late Tuesday night for the Sunday murder of Bellaire resident Brad McGarry.

Kinney was taken to Belmont County Jail for charges of murder, a first degree felony.

Chief Mike Kovalyk says the case is still being investigated by Bellaire Police, the Belmont County Sheriff's Department, Detective Division and BCI Crime Scene Investigative Unit.

Kinney is in Belmont County Jail on a murder charge and being held without bond.

