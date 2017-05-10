Amber Alert Issued out of Akron, Ohio

Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert out of Akron, Ohio.

According to our CBS affiliate WBNS 10TV in Columbus, police are looking for 1-year-old Darius R. Heard Junior.

He is described as a black male, 2-feet tall, 34-pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue Nautica Polo shirt and diaper.

The suspect is 27-year-old Darius Rashaad Heard. He is a black male, 6-feet 1-inch tall, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket and gray shorts.

The suspect is the baby's non-custodial father, and allegedly removed the baby from a home in Akron.

Vehicle Information:

Later model vehicle. Enterprise rental sticker on front windshield of the driver's side.

License state: TX



Anyone with information should call 1-877-AMBER-OH or the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2181.