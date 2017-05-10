Police Officer Sues WV City Over Termination for Not Shooting

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia and the Law Offices of Timothy P. O'Brien are filing a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city of Weirton on behalf of former Officer Stephen Mader.

Mader was fired from the Weirton Police Department because he chose not to shoot and kill R.J. Williams during a domestic disturbance call in May, 2016.

His girlfriend called 911 because he was threatening to hurt himself with a knife.

Police found Williams outside, who was holding a gun, and told Mader to shoot him.

Mader said he wasn't going to and told him to put the gun down.

When two other officers arrived, they shot Williams in the head, killing him.

The Weirton Police Department then placed Mader on administrative leave, and then allegedly fired him for supposedly putting other officers at risk by failing to shoot and kill Williams.

After the shooting, police confirmed that the gun held by Williams was not loaded.

Mader said as a Marine Vet who served in Afghanistan and as an active member of the National Guard, his training told him he was not a threat to others or him.