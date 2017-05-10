Weirton Residents Concerned with New Drug Ordinance

We all know drug use is a huge problem here in the Ohio Valley.

Which is why Weirton city officials designed an ordinance to combat the problem.

But some locals are now having issues with the new ordinance's demands.

Weirton's new drug ordinance allows police to charge people if they appear in a public place in a drug induced condition.

The purpose is to protect the public, but some residents believe the ordinance actually does the opposite.

Residents are voicing their concerns that the opioid addiction problem is one of public health.

And criminalizing addicts won't do any good.

Instead, some locals believe the new rules will harm Weirton residents who deal with mental illness or a physical disability.

Others said the ordinance is too vague and residents need a path to healing, not jail.

One local resident said she's voiced her concerns over the ordinance several times and is hoping for a positive outcome.

"I want a rewrite of the ordinance. That's what I've been asking for is a rewrite. A rewrite to include what exactly a drug induced condition means, what the recourse is going to be for that. In my opinion, the punishment should fit the crime, and then also, I want to see a path to wellness," said resident Kachina Mooney.

Mooney also believes that local officials should focus on helping people struggling with addiction, instead of just taking up jail space or spending tax dollars.

We reached out to the City of Weirton for comment, but they have yet to respond.

We'll be sure to keep you updated on what's next for the ordinance.