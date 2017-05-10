Ogden Half Marathon Coming Up; Security as Top Priority

One of the Valley's biggest events is coming up at the end of the month, and security is always an issue. Downtown Wheeling is where the Ogden Half Marathon will be running for the 41st time on Saturday May 27th.

People from around the world come to run around the Friendly City. There will be 6 races this year including the half marathon, 5-K, and kid races, but there are those who monitor the event who are truly appreciated.

R. Scat Scatterday, the Race Director, tells 7News, "You don't have a race. You don't have anything unless you're security is first." Martin Kimball, the Deputy Chief of Wheeling Police and Head of Security for the event, said "We'll be trying to keep everyone safe. We'll do the absolute best we can. That is our priority that the runners and the spectators are completely safe and make sure it's a fun event for everyone."

Since events like the Boston Marathon, security has been ramping up at marathons all over the country to keep the public safe. They're always looking for volunteers to help out with the event.