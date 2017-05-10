Bellaire Murder Investigation Leads To Arrest And Long Slate Of Surprising Revelations Surrounding Killing

A suspect is behind bars, and officials say he not only admitted to the shooting death but also told them where he tossed the weapon.

The story has a lot of dramatic elements--a secret gay relationship, two shots in the back of the head, and an attempt to make things seem different than they actually were.

30-year-old David Kinney of Brilliant has been arrested and jailed for murder.

Instead of being a buddy who was simply lending McGarry a weed-wacker, officials say the two men were more than friends.

"There appears to have been some type of sexual relationship between the two," noted Dan Fry, Belmont County prosecutor.

The relationship reportedly had broken up in March.

"According to my report, they had broken up but stayed together," Fry said. "I'm not exactly sure what he meant by that when he said it. But based on what he's telling us, there was some type of sexual or romantic relationship between these two that had gone on for quite a while."

The two men reportedly argued Sunday about the relationship and about money.

"The last story he (Kinney) gave us was that they were in fact arguing over some money that the deceased alleged the defendant had taken from him," said Fry.

Prosecutor Dan Fry says David Kinney has admitted to shooting McGarry twice, but says McGarry had the gun first, was tapping him with it, and Kinney grabbed it and fired in self defense.

However the evidence seems to indicate otherwise.

"The autopsy revealed that the deceased had two bullet holes in the back of his head," said the prosecutor.

The house was torn up in an apparent attempt to make it look like robbery, but the authorities were not deceived.

"There were a number of high monetary value items found in the home that weren't disturbed at all, which is inconsistent with a robbery," Fry said.

Kinney told police he threw the gun out the window of his truck on the way home.

Authorities searched all day in the area he described, along Route 7 near the Bellaire water plant.

Fry says the case was solved by excellent detective work on the part of all the agencies participating.

He says Kinney went home to Brilliant after the murder, picked up his wife and daughter, then drove back to McGarry's house in West Bellaire, pretending to be lending him a weedwacker, then pretending to "discover" the body.

Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk thanks the public, who called in to his department with 30-40 tips the day after the murder.