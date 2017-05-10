Former Police Officer sues the City of Weirton

A former Weirton police officer is suing the city after he claims he was fired for using restraint.

In May 2016, a woman called 911 to report that a man was threatening to kill himself.

Weirton Police Officer Stephen Mader was the first to respond, but did not shoot. Then a few weeks later, he was terminated.

Today, Mader, along with the WV ACLU, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Weirton for wrongful termination.

Mader said,"I wanted to make sure that justice is done. You know, it was unfair to terminate someone because they handled an incident in a way that you didn't deem was the correct way, even though it might have been the right way."

Mader's federal complaint comes at a time when police killings still remain highly controversial.

According to the Washington Post, so far in 20-17, there's already been over 300 fatal police shootings.

Attorney Tim O'Brien believes that Mader should have been praised for using restraint, not punished.

"What the City of Weirton has done is it sends the wrong message. It sends a message that if you can shoot someone, you must shoot them. It's a message that says that when in doubt, shoot to kill or get fired. That's wrong and this lawsuit that we've filed seeks to correct that," O'Brien said.

Mader says that he's not just worried about himself. He hopes the lawsuit will make it clear to residents that not every law officer is trigger happy. Rather, many officers genuinely care about the public.

Weirton City Manager Travis Blosser says the City hasn’t received a copy of the lawsuit or been made aware of any allegations yet.

Once they do, legal counsel will review it.