Pin-Ups on Tour Bring Wheeling into the Past

Pin-Ups on Tour is a vintage, variety show taking place tonight at River City; doors open at 7 and the show begins at 8.

The Pin-Ups on Tour features singing, tap-dancing, comedy and so much more. The group recreates 1940's burlesque shows across America during and post-World War II.

Now the reason they do this tour across the country is to, not only bring awareness to what they do, but also raise money so they can put on free shows at VA Hospitals as a way of saying "thank you for your service." But why's it so necessary to do this for our military men and women?

"It's really important for us to get out there, make them feel special, like they deserve," Navy Veteran and Pin-Ups performer Buddy Watson told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro.

"When you go to the VA hospitals and you see their faces light up, it's hard to perform sometimes, it's so moving," said Co-Producer Dixie Mae Rebel.

Tickets for the show tonight are still available at the door for $25, but if you're an active duty service member or a veteran you can get in for free. Buddy and Dixie tell me this is definitely a good way to spend a Wednesday night, for a great cause.

Now here's the cool part...if you mention 7News' piece on the Pin-Ups show tonight you can get half-off for your tickets.

Again, the show is tonight at River City in Wheeling; doors open at 7, and the show starts at 8.