Wheeling Holds Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner with Featured Speaker Mel Blount

The Wheeling Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner on Wednesday night at the White Palace at Wheeling Park.

Business leaders and community members enjoyed a dinner catered by Undo's and listened to featured speaker, Mel Blount.

Blount sent his sons to Linsly and spoke highly of Wheeling and the community, saying that for many years he would travel I-70 from Taylorstown to Wheeling multiple times a day.

He told the hundreds in attendance how lucky Wheeling is to have an institution like Linsly, and credited the success of his sons to their wonderful education.

Blount also talked about his Youth Leadership Home and Program in nearby Washington County. He talked about his days growing up, and how he knew he was destined to be a football player. One of the first things he did was help his mom pay off the family farm, where she lived until her death at 102-years-old.

Two important pieces of the Wheeling community were also recognized by the Chamber. The Junior League of Wheeling received the Kathy Fortunato Service Award for their success in reviving Janie S. Altmeyer playground at Heritage Port last year, and Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal received the Community Commitment Award for keeping their headquarters in Wheeling while expanding to other cities across the United States.

A reception for Chamber members was held before the dinner at the Stone Room at Wheeling Park, to give people the opportunity to meet Mel Blount and take photos with him.