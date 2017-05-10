Never Alone WV Hosts Caring Community Seminar

The fight against opioids is ramping up in the Ohio Valley. One organization in Weirton is working to battle against the dangerously high overdose rates in WV. The group met at the Weirton Medical Center Wednesday night.

Never Alone West Virginia held the Caring Community Seminar tonight to showcase the different aspects behind addiction including potential trauma faced earlier in life.

There was also a roundtable discussion featuring DEA agents, Drug Court Coordinators, Paramedics and others involved in battling the drug crisis. The topics of that discussion were how people should approach loved ones battling addiction or overdose, how family members could enable without knowing, and what to do to seek help in those situations.

As for why they chose to put on this event specifically,"The more we get out there and advertise our organization, and stand firm that there's hope for those that are struggling that we can get something accomplished," Never Alone WV Founder Patti Barnabei told 7News Reporter Nick Conigliaro. "If we can save one life, it's well worth it."

Barnabei says if you do need help you can contact her on their facebook page Never Alone West Virginia or you can call her at (304) 797-1579, they're willing to help however they can.