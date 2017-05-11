Bellaire Murder Suspect Appears in Court

The man accused of shooting and killing a Bellaire resident appeared in court Thursday morning.

David Kinney, 30, had his initial appearance in court Thursday after being arrested in connection with the murder of Brad McGarry.

Kinney has been charged with murder with a firearm.

According to Police, Kinney actually reported finding McGarry shot to death in his Wagner Avenue home.

Kinney's attorney asked that his bond be set at $100,000 stating that Kinney is a man with a wife, three kids, local ties to the community, and is a "low-flight risk."

The prosecuting attorney asked that his bond be set at $1 million.

Judge Davies set the bond at $1 million. Kinney is being held at the Belmont County Jail.

His preliminary hearing is set for next week.

