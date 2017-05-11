Bond Set for Bellaire Murder Suspect

The man accused of shooting and killing a Bellaire resident appeared in court Thursday morning.

David Kinney, 30, had his initial appearance in court Thursday after being arrested in connection with the murder of Brad McGarry.

Kinney has been charged with murder with a firearm.

According to Police, Kinney actually reported finding McGarry shot to death in his Wagner Avenue home.

Kinney's attorney asked that his bond be set at $100,000.

"He's married to his wife Sherry, they've been married 9 years, they have three children together, ages 13, 14 and 10. They are a lifelong resident of Jefferson County. He has not lived in Belmont County but has lived in Jefferson his whole life. He is currently employed on a full time basis as a laborer at Wheeling Lake Erie Railroad as I said as a laborer. Prior to that he worked in the coal mines. He has no passport, Your Honor, and he is a graduate of Buckeye Local High School and he has no reported problems with drugs or alcohol," said attorney Chris Gagin.

He said Kinney has had only one run-in with the law, and that was at age 18 or 19.

Assistant Prosecutor Rhonda Greenwood asked that his bond be set at $1 million.

Judge Davies set the bond at $1 million. Kinney is being held at the Belmont County Jail.

If Kinney does post bond, he must surrender all his firearms and have no contact with Brad McGarry's family.

McGarry was shot twice in the back of the head, according to the autopsy report.

His preliminary hearing is set for next week.

Police said that David Kinney was brought to the scene along Route 7 yesterday to point out where he tossed the murder weapon.

They say he indicated an area north of the I-470 intersection, but the gun still has not been found.

Brad McKinney's funeral is tomorrow in Woodsfield.

