West Virginia has seen 21 house fire-related deaths so far in 2017 according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Firefighters encourage families to take safety precautions to prevent tragedy in the case of a house fire, including the simple task of closing your bedroom door.

What are some things your family does to prepare in case of a house fire? Most people hang smoke alarms, keep a fire extinguisher and maybe even an escape ladder. But firefighters say there's one simple thing you can do before bedtime to increase your safety: close your bedroom door.

"If we close our bedroom doors and there is a fire outside, with our smoke detectors outside the bedroom and inside the bedrooms, it will alert us sooner, plus it will keep the smoke and the fire from spreading into our bedroom areas," said Wheeling Fire Chief Larry Helms.

Fire is like water in that it seeks the path of least resistance, so shutting your door can block the fire's path and slow it down.

"The good thing about this, not only does it save personal lives, it also saves property too because it prevents the fire travel from moving in those areas," Helms said.

Fire officials say you should have a smoke detector inside and outside your bedroom so you will be alerted of a fire on the other side of your bedroom door.

Chief Helms says he understands parents with young children are hesitant to close their bedroom doors at night, but he says it's to their benefit.

"If there is an incident, it prevents the smoke and fire travel into their smoking areas."

And of course, they say it's crucial to have a plan in place in case of an emergency.

You can join the "Closed Door Crew" and take the pledge to close your bedroom door at CloseYourDoor.org.