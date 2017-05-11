Ohio "Move Over" Law Could See Increased Penalties

Lawmakers in Ohio are proposing legislation to increase penalties for drivers whose failure to move over for an emergency vehicle leads to injury or death.

Republican Tom Patton and Democrat Brigid Kelly are expected to introduce their bill to the Ohio House in the next few weeks.

The "Move Over" law requires drivers to move for stopped emergency and public service vehicles with lights flashing, and slow down if they can't move over.

The current penalty is a fine and possible license suspension.

Under this proposal, drivers could be jailed up to 180 days and fined up to $1,000 if someone is hurt or killed.