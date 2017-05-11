Swift Water Rescue Team Specially Trained To Keep Community Safe

The Wheeling Fire Department is practicing Swift Water Rescue, but tomorrow, it could save a life.

"It's very important being a river town that we have the capability to rescue people should the need arise," said Eric Cianelli, Captain, Wheeling Fire Department.

There are 20 specially trained members on the Wheeling Fire Department Swift Water Rescue team. The men are called out frequently to use an in-depth rope and boat system to rescue people in danger during flash flooding, fast moving water, and drowning situations.

"It's actually fun training they get out in the river they're on boats, they're in the water, we're practicing skills that we don't get to use everyday."

7News anchor Tessa DiTirro was actually used as a volunteer during their training. The team told her to put her hands up and lay back, that's what they suggest for someone who is in distress too, and she was rescued from the Ohio River despite it's high, fast current, in seconds.

"We've assisted Marshall County in the past and we've also assisted Belmont County, as far as technical rescue calls I'd say the other communities would call on us, and they have," said Cianelli.

When crews were called out last June to Elm Grove, it was a nightmare for them to find a swift current had claimed the life of Emmanuel Williams.

"The drowning was a very unfortunate situation and a lot of the guys took that really hard, but unfortunately that is one of the sadder parts of the job, where the people they call and things like that happen," said Cianelli.

That's why training is so important for the team in a life or death situation they are ready to respond like it's second nature--and they say that's their favorite part, being there to help the community.

"This is just another day at the office," said Cianelli.

The team was trained through Rescue Methods from Bowling Green State University Fire School.