West Virginia Route 2 between Beech Bottom and Follansbee is closed due to a hillslide.

According to Brooke County Sheriffs, WVDOH is on the scene for clean up.

Brooke Co: WV 2 between Beech Bottom and Follansbee CLOSED due to slide. pic.twitter.com/PZ75gXlSmg — WVDOT (@WVDOT) May 11, 2017

Officials say there is a slip at the top of the hill that they will continue to monitor.

Traffic is currently being detoured, and officials are asking large trucks to use Route 7.