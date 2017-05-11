Local Car Dealership & Students Help Raise Breast Cancer Awarenes

For the past 30 years, Ford dealerships across the country have been active in fighting against breast cancer.

With the help of some local high school students, one dealership is making a difference right here in the Ohio Valley.

Today in Wellsburg, dozens of Brooke High School students gathered at Allietta Ford to help decorate squares for Ford's annual Warrior Quilts.

These quilts are made of fabric squares that share messages of encouragement and hope for survivors and their loved ones.

Officials said each quilt also reminds people of how many lives breast cancer affects, while also symbolizing the effort to defeat it.

"If you think about it in your own life, you know somebody who's been affected by this and this is one way where a community can really reach out and support, you know, the battle against breast cancer," Local Ford Public Relations Manager Nancy Lewis said.

The finished patches from today's efforts will be delivered to Race For the Cure in Pittsburgh on Mother's Day.

From there, they'll be made into quilts and given to survivors and their families.

This year, Allietta Ford and Brooke High School had the goal of making 500 patches, which will then make five quilts.

But even if they don't meet that goal, students say they're thankful they could help out.