Harrigan Found Guilty of Powhatan Gas Station Robbery

UPDATE:

The man accused of robbing a gas station in Powhatan Point has pleaded guilty.

Donald Harrigan, 55, has been charged with the robbery plus four counts of kidnapping, each with repeat violent offender specifications.

----------------------

ORIGINAL 1/4/17:

Police in Belmont County have a man in custody who they said robbed the Marathon Gas Station in Powhatan Point.

Police have identified the man as Donald Harrigan,55, of Powhatan Point. Police Chief Ben Coblenz said Harrigan got away on foot with more than $1,000 in cash.

Police set up a perimeter and later found Harrigan hiding in a dumpster. They said he still had the pistol in his pocket and they also found a ski mask in the same dumpster.

The gun ended up being a steel replica pistol that was not functional. Harrigan was taken to the Belmont county jail where charges are pending.