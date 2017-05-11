Buckeye Local Schools Appoint New Superintendent

Buckeye Local Schools has a new superintendent.

This comes just after the district's emergency operating levy failed in the May 2nd primary election.

On Monday, the Buckeye Local Board of Education hired Kim Leonard as the new superintendent.

Leonard is currently the principal at St. John's School in Bellaire.

Starting in July, she'll take over as Buckeye Local's new superintendent and her vast experience with all grade levels and budgets, might be just what Buckeye Local needs.

Leonard said she's very excited to go back because she was a graduate and her two children went there.

The thing she's most excited about though is taking another chance at the emergency operating levy.

Until then, Leonard confirmed that some cuts will be made. Teachers are retiring and their positions may not be replaced, but the administration will look at all possible options.

"You know, maybe we just have to look at our outside purchase services. Are there services that we could do without? Do we absolutely have to have them? You know, a lot of things we need to look at. We have to work on the funds to educate our students. We have to work on discipline. We have to work on curriculum and safety," Leonard said.

Leonard said that a goal of hers is to get the operating levy on the next ballot because while the levy may have failed, it didn't fail by much.

Leonard also says, starting as early as next week, Buckeye Local's administration will look at what the future holds for Buckeye Local Schools.