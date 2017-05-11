Message Behind the Notes: A look at Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

This week the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will put another concert season behind them with one final performance this Friday.

"I think that through listening and being in a musical household, we were able to we were able to pick that up," said Music Director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, Andre Raphel as he reflected upon his childhood and growing up listening to, not so much classical music, as much as the popular music at the time and developing a knack for the arts.

As for his musical influences, "Lots of different people. Nat King Cole, Miles Davis actually, Al Jarreau, you know many different styles and types of music," Raphel said.

It was those influences that helped guide Raphel into a career in music. If you've ever watched Raphel conduct at any one of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra performances, you'll notice he has a certain way that he moves. It's very fluid and it helps to bring the composers work to life with the musicians, "At that moment, I'm really in the music, but I can say, it's my hope that my style, if you will, helps to really bring forth the greatest qualities of the music and makes it alive and special for those who come to the concerts."

On Friday, the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will wrap up their concert season at the Capitol Theatre with 'Orchestral Colors and Sounds' with a historic connection, through music, to the Friendly City, "We have Julia Bullock, who is a wonderful soprano, coming to sing Barber Knoxville's Summer of 1915, and that piece was written for Eleanor Steber, who is from Wheeling, West Virginia. She gave the world premiere of that piece, so it's a nice historical connection for us here in Wheeling," Raphel concluded.