$7k Grant Awarded to WPHS Tech Program

The tech program at Wheeling Park High School is receiving a grant totaling over $7,000.

On Thursday, the Gene Haas Foundation presented a check to the students in the Wheeling Park Career and Technical Education Department.

The money will benefit students in machine tool technology and pre-engineering education. It will be used mainly to fund student certifications from the National Institute for Metal Working Skills.

It will also help provide scholarships and funding for skills competitions. 

