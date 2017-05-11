$7k Grant Awarded to WPHS Tech Program

The tech program at Wheeling Park High School is receiving a grant totaling over $7,000.
On Thursday, the Gene Haas Foundation presented a check to the students in the Wheeling Park Career and Technical Education Department.
The money will benefit students in machine tool technology and pre-engineering education. It will be used mainly to fund student certifications from the National Institute for Metal Working Skills.
It will also help provide scholarships and funding for skills competitions.
WTRF
