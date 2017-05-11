U.S. Attorney General Visits West Virginia on Opioid Crisis

It was a warm, West Virginia welcome for U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but then it was down to serious business. Hundreds of stakeholders gathered at the University of Charleston, trying to come to grips with the states opioid epidemic. Sessions emphasized prevention, law enforcement, and treatment:

"We are going to come together as a nation and we are not going to allow this abuse; this threat to our country, erode our capabilities and destroy good and decent people in our country," said Jeff Sessions, U.S. Attorney General.

But not everyone agrees with the Attorney General's priorities. About a dozen protesters gathered outside the event, saying the White House is putting too much emphasis on law enforcement.

"I would rather see more rehabilitation programs and health programs that put people off of drugs and off the street," said Alena Klimas, of Wood County Indivisible.

"If I was going to speak to Mr. Sessions I would tell him that health care is the solution to the opioid epidemic, not incarceration," said Jeanne Peters, of Wood County Indivisible.

Other were more welcoming of the drug summit, even a Democratic Delegate, came to listen to the Republican Attorney General.

"And no matter who comes here to pay attention to us, I think it's important we come and hear them out and understand that if we're focused on this problem, no matter what party, it's a good thing for West Virginia," said Del. Andrew Robinson, (D) Kanawha.

In all, the Attorney General spoke for about 30 minutes. It was all about drugs; there was no mention of the controversy surrounding now former FBI Director James Comey.