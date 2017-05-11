Bidding Process for Wheeling Island Stadium Repairs Begins

The bids including timeline and cost are being put together for the Wheeling Island Stadium repairs.

The bidding process will be open for a week, then the Ohio County Board of Education will vote on the recommendation made.

The firm in charge is also recommending that in addition to the east and west panels being replaced, the north and south also be replaced as well.

Wheeling Park's game against Brooke has been moved to West Liberty and they're waiting on the timeline to figure out if any additional games should be moved.

During Thursday night's Board of Education meeting, the board also voted 4-1 to keep the Community Eligibility Provision for the 2017-2018 school year. That program allows all students in Ohio County Schools to receive free lunches.