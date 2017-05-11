Large Turnout at Wine Tasting to Benefit Tiffany Dlesk Spay Neuter Clinic

The annual wine and beer tasting for the Tiffany Dlesk Spay Neuter Clinic was held Thursday night at River City in Wheeling.

Whether you like white or red, beer or cider, there was plenty to choose from, along with delicious appetizers.

Guests could also bid on some great gift baskets up for auction, including one with a signed CD from Lady Gaga and a pair of designer sunglasses.

There were also some celebrity wine pourers, including 7News morning anchor, Rachael Dierkes.

Co-Chair Janie Husek said she was thrilled about Thursday night's big turnout. "I just want to thank the Ohio Valley, and hopefully we'll be around for the eighth, and be able to do this next year," she said.

There was also a very special guest from Uganda in attendance, who was surprised by the event's large turnout for a different reason. "I was just amazed coming here seeing people coming together to raise some support to the dogs that are living in the shelter. So that was amazing, it's amazing," Ssenyonjo Patrick said.

Ssenyonjo said at home in Uganda, people just throw abandoned dogs and cats in the street, so he was thrilled to see so many people coming together to support animals.

All of the proceeds went to the Tiffany Dlesk Spay-Neuter Clinic, which helps families afford the surgeries for their pets.

