Active shooter "neutralized" in Kirkersville

UPDATE 9:47 a.m.:

KIRKERSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Hwy Patrol confirms a Kirkersville police officer was shot while responding to an active shooter situation at a nursing and rehabilitation center in Kirkersville.

The officers condition is unknown.

According to 911 dispatchers, an active shooter situation was reported in the 200 block East Main Street in Kirkersville at Pine Kirk Care Center.

OSHP Lt. Robert Sellers tells NBC4’s Olivia Fecteau the shooter has been “neutralized.” He could not provide further specifics.

Lt. Sellers says the sheriff has requested assistance from the Ohio BCI who is on the way now. Roads in the area are expected to remain closed all day.

“Shocked & pained by the horrific shooting in Kirkersville,” Ohio Governor John Kasich said on Twitter. “Ask for prayers for those injured. Grateful for law enforcement’s quick response.”

Kirkersville Elementary School is on lock down while police investigate. A heavy police presence is still located at the school. However, NBC4 reporter Dan Pearlman says all of the students who attend classes there have been safely moved to Watkins Middle Schools.

Parents can pick up their children from the middle school. Parents should NOT head to the elementary school.

----------------

UPDATE 9:36 a.m.:

--------------

ORIGINAL 9:24 a.m.:

