Social media post involving horse causes outrage

A Facebook post involving a horse caused outrage across social media.

The post showed a horse that was trapped in a stanchion for weeks along a state highway in Noble County.

Viewers have told 7News that after multiple trips to the area by the Sheriff, the Amish owners have moved the horse across the street into a round pen.

Residents of the area believe the horse was put into the stanchion next to the highway as a way for the owners to desensitize it. The horse reportedly was used to pull an Amish buggy and was run off of the road, making the horse afraid of traffic.