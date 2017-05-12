Social media post involving horse causes outrage - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Social media post involving horse causes outrage

A Facebook post involving a horse caused outrage across social media.

The post showed a horse that was trapped in a stanchion for weeks along a state highway in Noble County.

Viewers have told 7News that after multiple trips to the area by the Sheriff, the Amish owners have moved the horse across the street into a round pen.

Residents of the area believe the horse was put into the stanchion next to the highway as a way for the owners to desensitize it. The horse reportedly was used to pull an Amish buggy and was run off of the road, making the horse afraid of traffic.

