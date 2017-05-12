Mammography bus stopping in Wetzel, Monongalia, Harrison

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - A mobile mammography center will visit Wetzel, Monongalia and Harrison counties this month.



The vehicle, known as Bonnie's Bus, is operated by West Virginia University Medicine and WVU Cancer Institute.



The bus will be at the state police office behind the library in Hundred on Tuesday and Wednesday. Call (304) 775-4671 for an appointment.



It will be at Olive United Methodist Church in Blacksville on Thursday. Call (304) 432-8211 for an appointment.



The bus will be at Community Care of Clarksburg on May 24. Call (304) 623-6330 for an appointment.



And it will be at Shinnston Medical Center on May 31. Call (304) 592-1040 for an appointment.



A physician's order is needed for a mammogram. The services are paid for by either private insurance or special grant funds.

