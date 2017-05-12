120 Students Recognized For Career and Technical Work

Friday morning 120 students were recognized for their commitment to preparing for the real world while still in high school.

Career and Technical Director Stephanie Bugaj said Wheeling Park High School considers themselves a career center helping kids learn skills for the real world inside the halls of their high school.

The teachers in the programs come straight from their industries into the classroom, and hold students accountable as if they were at their own job.

Students wear uniforms and complete professional level work, while still preparing for college.

"Nobody hesitates to take their car to have it worked on here, nobody hesitates to ask a teacher to build something for them. Our machine tooling kids take a picture and look at it and scan it into the computer and then get those coordinates and send that to the machine, and the machine cuts it out. It's amazing the things that they do, they're learning so much from their instructors," said Bugaj.

"It helped me discover something that I really love, and something that I'm going to continue for hopefully the rest of my life, so I'm just really, really glad that I found it," Samantha Force, senior Broadcasting Technology.

The students are achieving outside of the Ohio Valley too 60 students were sent to competitions this spring--45 of them brought home metals and 14 students are heading to nationals.

Samantha tells me she plans to study broadcast journalism at WVU and a large majority of her classmates are either entering the workforce with their skill or taking it into college.