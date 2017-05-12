Police Search for Missing WVU Student

The Morgantown Police Department is currently searching for a missing WVU student.

David Thompson, 23, from Santa Ana, California, has been missing since May 4 around 2:30 a.m. Thompson's mother said that he has a history of depression.

Police said there does not appear to be any foul play associated with his disappearance.

Thompson drives a four door, dark gray, 2012 Honda Civic bearing California registration plate 6TBB524.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding his disappearance or well-being should contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.